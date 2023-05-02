Begin taking control of your spending, your debt and financial future – sign up for the series of four online workshops on Building Financial Security that begin May 31 and continue from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays through June 14.
University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County instructor Cate Gore hosts the sessions; to sign up or ask questions about the classes email cgore@email.arizona.edu or call 928-402-8589.
Find class announcements and budget tips at facebook.com/gilaextension or join an affiliate group page for helpful tips about budgeting and parenting on Facebook – just search keywords for the group ‘U of A Cooperative Extension Financial Literacy & Positive Discipline.’
Each of the 90-minute sessions will help you save money and boost credit, be financially ready for an emergency, and tackle debt. The actual costs of debt and ‘understanding your credit score and credit reports’ are additional topics.
Additional free weekly personal finance classes are conveniently online at 5:30 p.m. each Monday.
Learn to manage a simple spending/savings plan and add-up-the-extras worksheet to know just where your money goes.
Connect with instructor Cate Gore for helpful tips about budgeting and parenting on Facebook: search keywords for the group ‘Gila County Financial Literacy & Positive Discipline.’
For more information call 928-402-8589 or 928-812-4201 or email and request the website address for Monday evening forums: cgore@email.arizona.edu
