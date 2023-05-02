financial workshops
From Gila County

Begin taking control of your spending, your debt and financial future – sign up for the series of four online workshops on Building Financial Security that begin May 31 and continue from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays through June 14.

University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Gila County instructor Cate Gore hosts the sessions; to sign up or ask questions about the classes email cgore@email.arizona.edu or call 928-402-8589.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

