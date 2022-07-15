The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon was a forum for the candidates for District 1 Gila County Supervisor. Held July 12, the forum had only the incumbent Steve Christensen and challenger Sherra Kissee in attendance. The other challenger, Hallie Overman-Jackman, did not take part.
Sponsored by Backwoods Bar & Grill, the candidates each had three minutes to introduce themselves; three minutes to answer the questions presented by Maia Crespin, the chamber’s executive director; and three minutes for closing remarks.
Kissee makes her home in Beaver Valley. She said she is a veteran, began her adult life with a career in accounting, then became a lawyer. Kissee operates her law practice from her home. She is also an educator, teaching a class for a theology college.
“All three are very important to the role of supervisor, providing experience in doing due diligence to bring an informed vote to the board.”
Incumbent Steve Christensen was appointed from a large pool of District 1 residents when the county asked for volunteers to fill the term of the late Dist. 1 Supervisor Tommie Cline Martin, who died in December 2020.
“After about 18 months of service, I am blessed to have served,” he said.
Christensen and his wife have lived in Payson for 34 years and have had a business here.
“I know Payson and its issues,” he said.
Talking about running a small business, Christensen said you have to be innovative, frugal, aggressive and have vision and the ability to adapt.
He added all he does is from a moral Christian base.
Following their introductory remarks, Crespin presented questions that had been submitted and others she had prepared.
Election drop-boxes
The first topic was election drop-boxes. Both candidates are opposed to them.
“They can never be quite secure,” Kissee said.
“A lot are not in secure places. We’re all fallible and nothing is totally secure.”
Christensen said he does not like drop-boxes and showed up a newspaper headline stating he voted in opposition of a recent request for agreements to place them around the county. Supervisors Woody Cline, Dist. 3, and Tim Humphrey, Dist. 2, approved the request, so the county will continue to use election drop-boxes.
He said he did not like mail-in and early voting; he said votes should be cast on one day only.
Drugs
The two candidates were then asked about how they would combat the overdose rate in the county.
Christensen said the county’s health department has sought and received grants to help address the problem.
Kissee said the county’s various drug task forces need to focus more on the young. She said she plans to get involved in the task forces to help.
Gun control
The next topic was mass shootings and gun control.
Kissee said she was pro-Second Amendment. She said with the background checks now in place, more gun control is not needed.
“Mass shootings and the Second Amendment have nothing to do with each other,” Christensen said.
The people responsible for mass shootings — mostly young people — have not been brought up to respect others, they have no compassion for others.
“Regulation is taking more and more of our Second Amendment rights,” he said.
Mental health
On a somewhat related topic, the candidates were asked about how they would handle mental health issues (as a public health concern).
Christensen said the county’s health department and other providers — professionals — deal with mental health, but he and the other supervisors do what they can to support their efforts.
Kissee said the first step needed for those with mental health issues is to help. Through personal experience, she knows the community has a great resource with CBI (Community Bridges). She went on to say it was very helpful to her family when they tried to help a relative with mental issues. She added, the work needed to help the mentally ill should be left to the experts.
Courts
The candidates were asked when and if more jury trials would be held in Payson.
Christensen said the county’s new $5 million building in Payson includes a multi-use room that is specifically designed for jury trials. It has seen the most use from the courts.
“Not all cases have jury trials. The county’s jury pool includes all registered voters. There is only one pool to select from. I have been investigating and researching if there is a way we can split the pool to have northern county residents only serve on Payson jury trials, and those in the south serve on Globe jury trials,” he said.
Kissee said she had thought a split jury pool was a good idea and complimented Christensen on his efforts toward it.
Forest health
The candidates were last asked about forest health.
Kissee said she would want to do anything she could to get rid of the small trees and underbrush.
“At the Pine Firewise event over Fourth of July, I had a chance to speak to someone with the Forest Service and learned about the mastication measures they are employing. They set this machine up in the forest and it grinds down trees and brush where it stands, turning into mulch to help the soil retain moisture. It can handle a lot,” she said.
Christensen said the county is getting about $160 million from the federal government for work to improve the forests. The money is planned for repairs to the Dude Fire scar, thinning the area around the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, as well as money for logging projects.
“Forest health is forest safety for water, wildlife, and fires,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!