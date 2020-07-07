Gila County Public Works is getting the word out early to Colcord Cove residents and those who use Forest Service Road 291, announcing site work that begins in August.
Drivers will be required to use a temporary detour during September while Haydon Building Corporation replaces the bridge over Gordon Canyon. Designed by Kimley Horn, the project is being administered by Arizona Department of Transportation.
ADOT determined the bridge is functionally obsolete, and will be replaced along with paving 750 feet of Colcord Road/Forest Service Road 291.
Site work is near the Colcord Cove subdivision, approximately 3.3 miles east of its intersection with S.R. 260 at milepost 277.
Residents and motorists can expect Haydon Building to begin work during the first week of August, constructing a temporary detour north of Colcord Road around the construction area.
Bridge construction is scheduled to begin the day after Labor Day, Sept. 8, with the detour in effect throughout that week through Sept. 15.
Colcord Road will be closed during that week of construction, with local traffic only re-routed through the detour.
