In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, CASA of Gila County is asking the community to spread awareness and stand up against child abuse.
CASA of Gila County encourages members of the community to take action and support children who have been abused and/or neglected. The public is asked to be alert and report suspected abuse, but residents also need to advocate for the children who are already in the child welfare system.
Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers make a difference in children’s lives, giving them a voice in court and advocating for their best interests.
To make a report of child abuse and/or neglect, call 888-SOS-CHILD.
“The needs of Gila County’s children coming into care are more complicated than ever before, and life in foster care can be chaotic and frightening,” said Mariah Lantz, CASA coordinator. “Every child deserves the support of a caring and consistent adult to help them heal and thrive.”
In Gila County, there are 22 volunteer CASA advocates working with 46 children. This means 133 children from the communities of Gila County still need the care and support of a CASA volunteer.
To learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer, call us at 928-402-4427, email enader@courts.az.gov or visit our website at www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.
