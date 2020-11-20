With just 17 questions, it only takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete Gila County’s health survey.
Share your thoughts about access to medical care and food and suggest how Gila County could be a healthier place. The community health survey is online, in both English and Spanish, and hard copies are available at all local libraries throughout Gila County. They are also available at health department offices in both Globe and Payson. Answers are confidential — and anonymous.
Among the general health assessment questions are: prescription drug use, exercise, smoking, flu shots and sunscreen use. There are also “compassionate” questions asking if you feel safe in your community, if you experience depression, feelings of helplessness or anxiety.
“Your input is very important to us, and all participants remain anonymous,” said Celena Cates, PHEP planner for Gila County Health & Emergency Management. “Your answers to this brief survey help us better understand the overall health of residents in Gila County communities, and to focus our efforts on addressing specific public health issues to improve our collective quality of life.”
Take the survey by visiting gilacountyaz.gov.
