A contractors and Realtors meeting with Gila County Dist. 2 Supervisor and Chairman of the Board Tim R. Humphrey is at 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5. The meeting is at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce, 45675 N. Highway 188.
Topics to be discussed include community development, building permits, planning and zoning concerns. For more information call Terry Links at 928-402-4418 or email tlinks@gilacountyaz.gov.
