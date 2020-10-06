The next Payson Inter-Agency meeting, via conference call, is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8. It is a once-a-month chance to connect with dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Payson and Rim Country residents.
Guest speakers include Nylene Ellingson, Senior Med Solutions, and Robin Mathews, with Southwest Behavioral & Health Services. They will address the topic, “Coping with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
A third guest speaker is Tawnee Johnson, Youth and Family Educator and Case Manager with Arizona Youth Partnership.
The public is invited to join this “one-stop meeting” each month to connect over an informal chat, held the second Thursday each month. Meetings will continue to be hosted online to assure participants’ safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s time toward the end of the meeting for a general roundtable where participants share news about upcoming events, opportunities for community involvement, voice issues or concerns, and ask other attendees for ideas or assistance. This meeting provides a great way to network and build collaborations with other people that are all in one place at the same time. To request the Zoom online address or phone number for Thursday’s online and teleconference gathering call Elsa Bobier, Gila County Community Action Program, 928-474-7192 or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
