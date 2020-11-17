Just in time for flu season, residents can now access savings at walk-in medical clinics, low-cost telemedicine service and increased prescription discounts.
Gila County is taking part in the Live Healthy Discount Program, which helps county residents with the high cost of prescription medications and provides discounts on health and dental services.
The program gives residents access to:
• 24/7 telemedicine services provided through the low-fee Health Discount Program, which includes unlimited calls with a clinician without a co-pay.
• An average of 30% savings on prescriptions for residents and their pets through the NO-COST discount program.
• Saving 10%, up to $10, at walk-in MinuteClinic locations found at select CVS Pharmacy or Target stores.
“Recognizing the difficulties many of our residents face when trying to pay for their health care needs, we are happy to be able to provide them with the Live Healthy Discount Program,” said Woody Cline, chair of the Gila County Board of Supervisors.
Visit www.LiveHealthyCard.com to enroll and access discounts on prescriptions, health services and dental care, as well as download or print the Live Healthy Card. The Live Healthy program is not insurance.
Prescription discounts
Residents present their discount card to save on prescriptions at more than 66,000 participating pharmacies across the country. Residents can pick up a card online, at any Gila County office, or any of the local pharmacies. The Live Healthy Discount Card is available for residents with and without insurance and saves consumers on prescriptions not covered by insurance.
Health discounts
For the low price of $5.95 a month for individuals and $7.95 for families, residents can enroll online at www.LiveHealthyCard.com or call 877-573-2395. The health program provides: 24/7 telemedicine service and savings between 15% and 70% on vision, hearing, diabetic supplies, prepaid lab work and diagnostic imaging.
Dental discounts
For $5.95 a month for individuals and $7.95 for families, residents can enroll in the dental program. It can provide savings up to 50% on dental procedures with more than 110,000 dentists, including check-ups, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, root canals, extraditions and dentures.
The Live Healthy Discount Program is provided in partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo).
Savings may vary by drug and by pharmacy. This is not insurance and cannot be used in conjunction with any health insurance.
Participating locations can be found online at www.LiveHealthyCard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!