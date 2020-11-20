Most northern Gila County residents love the isolation created by only two roads providing the way in and out of the area. But when there are rollovers of tankers carrying hazardous materials that block one of those roads, there is cause for concern.
That concern is rooted in the need to wait for the proper equipment and personnel to come in and handle the situation. A dent in those concerns is at hand.
At its Nov. 17 meeting, the Gila County Board of Supervisors agreed to be the “pass-through” agency for a grant to purchase hazardous materials (hazmat) response equipment to the Gila County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC).
David Staub, chief of the Payson Fire Department, on behalf of the LEPC and local fire departments, submitted the $11,614 grant request to the Arizona Emergency Response Commission, Emergency Response Fund.
