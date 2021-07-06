The Gila County Board of Health is actively seeking new members. The Board of Heath for Gila County consists of five active members who will work to serve the long-term health needs and goals for the communities in which they live. The selected members must have a passion for public health and the health of their community.
The board will have representatives from each of the three districts within the county. You must be a Gila County resident in order to be selected.
If you or someone you know is interested in the Gila County Board of Health we ask that you complete the survey at https:www.surveymonkey.com/r/5BMV9X7.
