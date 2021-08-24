The county is buying new equipment to deal with flooding issues expected to last years after wildfires decimated the landscapes near Roosevelt and Globe.
On Tuesday, the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved buying a $77,500 Brush Bandit vegetation chipper through A to Z Equipment for continued flood mitigation.
The state will reimburse the county for the purchase.
“Debris is anticipated to wash into the creeks around Globe/Miami for several years after the Telegraph Fire of 2021,” according to the county agenda. “Gila County asked the Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) for a chipper and drum to assist in reducing the vegetation debris to chips rather than burn them. The clearing of culverts and washes to help prevent flooding of surrounding property brings an enormous amount of brush to the landfill.”
In the past, Gila County crews have had burn piles and burned them once a year, but it is increasingly difficult to burn vegetation with such dry seasons and near a population as in Globe.
Steve Sanders, with the county, explained contractors will run the chipper, and that cost is also reimbursable through the state.
This program keeps vegetation out of the landfills. Sanders said they will use some of the chipped material for landscaping and it should be available to residents who want to use it for that.
Culvert clearing
To help remove debris from culverts, the supervisors approved spending $61,000 to purchase a vacuum excavator.
“Debris is anticipated to wash into the creeks around Globe/Miami for several years after the Telegraph Fire of 2021,” according to county documents.
Again, the DFFM will reimburse the county for the cost. The county plans to buy a trailer-mounted machine that uses the cutting power of high-pressure water and air along with a powerful vacuum to pull debris more efficiently from culverts and washes.
