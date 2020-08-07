The monsoon rains have started and so have the mudslides from the burned slopes of the Bush Fire.
Gila County cautions residents of Tonto Basin, Punkin Center and Jakes Corner to take action to protect property.
Any movable valuable property, such as trailers, vehicles or other equipment near a creek, wash or “any other watershed that is downstream from the Bush Fire” needs to move to higher ground.
“We would recommend the use of sandbags to protect property that is unable to be moved,” said county officials.
To help, Gila County has offered a free sandbag station in Tonto Basin since early July at the public works yard, 225 Old Highway 188.
The county only asks that you bring your own shovel to bag up the free sand in free bags to protect assets.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey, Gila County Health and Emergency Management staff and volunteers spent time in July bagging up sand to help residents threatened by mudslides.
Sandbags can create erosion control berms to deal with flooding. The summer rains have already hit upper elevation hillsides that were reduced to ash by the Bush Fire. Officials have had to close State Route 188 as a result.
