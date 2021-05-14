The new Gila County Payson Complex is taking shape by leaps and bounds.
In a matter of just a few weeks, the planned 10,600-square-foot multipurpose complex, just north of the existing Gila County court facility, went from an empty lot to the frame of a two-story building.
The long-anticipated $5.5 million construction project expands and modernizes office space for a range of county elected officials and departments that serve Rim Country residents.
Plans include a new board of supervisors meeting room with state-of-the-art audio and video streaming capacity in order to improve connectivity for meetings that are increasingly live streamed and broadcast on YouTube. The meeting room space will double as a courtroom, allowing Superior Court trials to be held in Payson.
The new complex provides offices and work area for the county assessor and recorder and office space for the county superintendent of schools, treasurer, Superior Court presiding judge, and the county manager.
The current schedule is for the building to be completed by November 2021 and ready for occupancy in December, according to Homero Vela, assistant county manager, who is overseeing the work. He added, “This includes the parking area and all improvements on the east side of Colcord.”
Vela said, the old assessor and recorder building on the west side of Colcord is to be demolished in December 2021. Construction of a new sheriff’s office sally port, next to the jail and the parking lot on the west side of Colcord, will be completed March 2022.
Project Progress
• Nov. 16, 2020 – Gila County started taking down the old health and CAP offices.
• Feb. 5, 2021 – CORE began grading at the site.
• Feb. 16, 2021 – Ground breaking ceremony.
• March 9, 2021 – Building footing was completed.
• March 17, 2021 – Stem walls were completed.
• April 1, 2021 – Under slab rough in for mechanical, plumbing and electrical was completed.
• April 27, 2021 – Concrete slab was completed.
• May 3, 2021 – Framing started.
• June 1, 2021 – Roof shingling is scheduled to start.
Is it too late to modify/add to the façade to make it appear more Western?
