These Rim Country residents appear to be happy they were able to take advantage of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sept. 15 at the Payson High School Wilson Dome.

 DJ Craig

Gila County’s efforts to fight COVID-19 continue through providing both testing and vaccines. According to records from the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Aug. 24, the county has administered 52,625 vaccines.

At its clinics in Payson and Globe, the county offers Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at no charge. To learn more, visit https://www.gilacountyaz.gov/government/health_and_emergency_services/health_services/vaccination_information.php.

The county also offers free testing for COVID-19; in-house serology; PCR (a molecular test, this COVID-19 test detects genetic material of the virus using a lab technique called polymerase chain reaction; and antigen tests.

Results are available in 10-15 minutes for each test.

To make an appointment for a test or vaccine, call 928-200-7668 in Payson.

The Gila County Health Department office in Payson is located at 110 W. Main St., Suite A. For more information, call 928-464-1210.

Gila County health officials say that vaccine is limited in supply. In order to be vaccinated, you must be a Gila County resident. Information will be verified, and you will be turned away and/or appointment canceled if you do not meet the criteria.

Call the Gila County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center 928-910-4009 (option 1) for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in northern Gila County.

Vaccine Locations

Individuals may receive a COVID-19 vaccine in northern Gila County at the following locations:

• Walgreens Pharmacy, 928-474-1599

• Walmart Pharmacy, 928-474-0034

• Safeway Pharmacy, 928-472-8242

• Ponderosa Family Care, 928-978-9168

• Gila County Health Department, 928-474-1210

Flu vaccine appointments may be scheduled by calling the Gila County Health Department at 928-474-1210.

