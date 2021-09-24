The Gila County Superior Court and Globe and Payson regional justice courts collected almost $2 million in filing fees for fiscal year 2020-21.
This included clerk filing fees, diversion fees, adult and juvenile probation fees, juvenile monetary assessments, fines, penalties, surcharges, sanctions and forfeitures.
A portion of the money — $87,062 — will go back into the courts based on the percentage of the amount each contributed to the total. The Superior Court collected $919,261; Globe Regional Justice Court collected $590,938; and the Payson Regional Justice Court collected $476,843.
The majority of the total collected must be allocated elsewhere, according to state statute. There are different formulas in the law, which also established a base collection for Gila County of $2,008,713. Since the amount collected for FY 20-21 is less than the base, the required allocation is:
• 15.44% to the state aid to county attorneys fund
• 14.66% to the state aid to indigent defense fund
• 40.97% to the state aid to the courts fund
• 0.35% to the department of law for the processing of criminal cases
• 14.29% to the Arizona criminal justice commission for distribution to state, county and municipal law enforcement full service forensic crime laboratories
• 14.29% to the state supreme court for allocation to the municipal courts.
