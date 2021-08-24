The group has been around since the 1930s, helping ranchers in all that time.
On Tuesday, the Gila County Board of Supervisors gave $30,000 to the Gila County Cattle Growers Association so it could continue its mission of helping ranchers in need.
The association will use the money to assist on an “as needed” basis local ranchers and permittees that have experienced devastating losses because of the Mescal/Telegraph and Backbone fires.
Gila County Cattle Growers’ President Frank Dalmolin said they will help ranchers who have lost infrastructure or who had to sell their cattle to get through this difficult time.
“It is much needed and much appreciated,” he said.
Supervisor Tim Humphrey said they wished they could do more to help and expressed his appreciation for their work.
Supervisor Chair Woody Cline said it was an honor to present Dalmolin with the check.
