The Gila County Board of Supervisors awarded an economic development grant of $3,088.52 to the Town of Star Valley to purchase willow trees to provide shade at the town’s Ronnie and Diane McDaniel Community Park.
Supervisors Woody Cline, District 3 (left in photo above), and Steve Christensen, District 1 (right), presented the grant check to Star Valley Vice Mayor Andy McKinney Thursday, July 1 at the park.
Town manager Tim Grier said the town would match the grant and purchase the trees from Plant Fair Nursery. He expects the trees to be ordered and delivered within the next few weeks and stored at the nursery while Roy Haught digs the trenches for water lines and holes in order to plant the trees.
Once the trees are in, they will be fenced to keep the elk away until they become established.
