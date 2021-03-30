The Gila County Board of Supervisors is discussing changes for the county fairgrounds in Globe at its work session, 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 30.
James Menlove, county manager, said, “The Gila County Fairgrounds is a significant asset of the county.”
The purpose of the work session is to consider the historical aspects of the site, deed restrictions, possible oversight, management and maintenance of the facility, and potential future uses of the site that ensure the fairgrounds are used for a justified public purpose, he said.
The Gila County Fairgrounds is a 180-acre parcel of land approximately four miles northeast of Globe.
The land was acquired from the Arizona State Land Department in 1979. Gila County paid $126,000 for the property, the fair market value at the time of acquisition. The property deed includes certain restrictions to ensure that the fairgrounds are used for a justified public purpose.
“The Gila County Fairgrounds is a valuable asset in the community that if properly planned, addition of essential amenities, maintained to standards, and marketed throughout the state and extended regions, would be a considered a significant economic driver for Gila County. With proper improvements, maintenance and marketing the Gila County Fairgrounds would become a destination location for many groups and organizations that would bring significant travelers to Gila County,” Menlove said.
He recommended Gila County take the steps to plan, improve, maintain and market the Gila County Fairgrounds as an economic driver for local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, stores and local shops.
