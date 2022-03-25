Most northern Gila County communities are all more likely to have a wildfire than between 91% and 96% of other Arizona communities. Payson is shown to be at risk of wildfire more than 75% to 76% of other communities in the state.
This information is part of the recently approved 2022-2026 Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP).
The Gila County Board of Supervisors approved the plan at its March 15 meeting. District 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen held the northern Gila County pre-fire meeting Thursday, March 24 to discuss preparations for the coming wildfire season, a similar gathering was held earlier in the month for southern Gila County concerns.
The CWPP is one of the most important components of a wildfire safety strategy in a community. Having a current CWPP allows county and town leaders to take advantage of statutory incentives for the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to give consideration to the priorities of local communities as they develop and implement forest management and hazardous fuel reduction projects.
Additionally, communities with CWPPs in place are given priority for funding for hazardous fuels reduction projects.
A CWPP offers a variety of benefits to communities at risk from wildland fire. Among the benefits:
• The opportunity to establish a localized definition and boundary for the wildland-urban interface; in the absence of a CWPP, the wildland-urban interface is limited to within 1/2 mile of a community’s boundary or within 1-1/2 miles when mitigating circumstances exist, such as sustained steep slopes or geographic features aiding in creating a firebreak.
• Fuels reduction treatments can occur along evacuation routes regardless of their distance from a community. The Gila County Emergency Management Division, regional fire chiefs and other fire personnel divided these plans into northern and southern regions, as each region contains different climate and fuels, requiring different mitigation, response, and protective measures.
The regional CWPPs were developed through a multi-agency group of local, state, and federal response partners to ensure that all community preparedness recommendations were met. The adoption of the 2022-2026 CWPPs in the northern and southern regions of Gila County provides regional fire districts the ability to identify current resources, gap analysis, and future goals. As a result, these plans identify gaps and strengths and potential future projects that will enhance the Gila County preparedness and mitigation efforts to enhance the overall safety of the citizens and property of Gila County.
A CWPP gathers community resources to enhance wildfire mitigation and preparedness. The plan identifies a community’s steps to reduce its risk of damage from wildfires.
The northern Gila County CWPP provides a comprehensive, scientifically based analysis of wildfire-related hazards and risks in the wildland-urban interface areas of Gila County. Using the results of the analysis, recommendations have been generated to aid stakeholders in preventing and/or reducing the threat of wildfire to values in the study area.
The NGC CWPP covers the area north of Hellsgate Wilderness to the Verde River, south of the Mogollon Rim and Coconino and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, and west of the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Federal lands within this CWPP are administered by the U.S. Forest Service, Tonto National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management.
The northern Gila County CWPP covers approximately 298,000 acres and is served by eight fire districts and the Tonto National Forest. The population covered by the CWPP consists of approximately 25,000 residents living in over 88 defined communities, with holiday and weekend population increases of nearly 100% due to the recreational opportunities offered in the pine-covered forests.
With the large number of communities addressed by the plan, an important aim was to provide a method of accountability for mitigation measures undertaken. Another component of the plan was to develop fuel management priorities, prevention and loss mitigation and establish future priorities and recommended action plan.
In 2009, the Arizona State Forestry Department, under the direction of the Governor of Arizona, issued an Arizona-Identified Communities at Risk rating for nearly 200 communities throughout the state. These communities were given WUI ratings. The ratings were based on the following criteria: fire behavior potential; social, cultural and community factors; and fire protection capability.
Each community was given a Risk of Catastrophic Fire rating based on the three evaluation criteria. Additionally, 17 communities in the NGC CWPP coverage area were rated by the Arizona State Forestry Department. The list, from 2019, includes 56 northern Gila County communities. All but one are ranked at “high risk” with only Canyon Day ranked at “moderate risk.”
The 102-page Northern Gila County Community Wildfire Protection Plan is available in supporting documents provided with the agenda of the March 15, 2022 meeting of the Gila County Board of Supervisors, which can be found on the county’s website, gilacountyaz.gov.
