As work progresses on Gila County’s new Payson Complex, officials have estimated the project should be complete by mid-December 2021.
At a special May 25 meeting, the board of supervisors approved spending $278,984 on new furnishings for the building. According to Homero Vela, assistant county manager, who is overseeing the project, the new furnishings will be in accordance with architectural drawings.
The county’s Facilities Management Department has been working with Interior Solutions, which is on State Contract, to arrange for the furnishings. “They have worked diligently to develop furniture systems that will align with the architectural design and chosen color palette. Interior Solutions has worked with many vendors to obtain the best pricing while still utilizing the State Contract,” Vela said.
The budgeted amount for furnishing the Payson County Complex was $300,000. Interior Solutions has quoted in the amount of $278,984, which includes all furnishings, installation, design, and freight fees. Interior Solutions will also store the furniture until the time of install for no extra cost.
The special BOS meeting was needed to lock in the price by May 26 to avoid a price increase of $15,000 to $17,000 due to inflation of raw material costs.
Areas to be furnished are the lobby, hearing room, holding room, conference rooms, standard offices, judge’s office, three BOS offices, BOS clerk’s office, county manager’s office, shared workspaces, assessor's area, recorder's area, small courtroom, and break room.
