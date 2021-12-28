Gila County had six lab-confirmed cases of the flu reported in a Dec. 5-11 reports, but there are likely more, local health officials say.
That same Arizona Department of Health Services report shows the state has 771 cases, compared to 137 last year at this time — a 62% increase. Most of the reported and confirmed cases, 40%, are among those 19 to 49 years of age. Another 30% are among those 5 to 18 years old.
The reason the county may have such a low number of confirmed cases is that not all flu diagnoses are lab confirmed. Additionally, the Gila Health Department has administered 641 flu vaccines from Sept. 1, 2021 to Dec. 15, 2021, according to Michael O’Driscoll, director of the county health department. This number does not include vaccines given by primary care providers.
O’Driscoll said the flu shot is a single dose and can be administered in county clinics in Payson and Globe by appointment. Residents can call 928-474-1210 in Payson and 928-402-8811 in Globe.
He said physician offices can order flu vaccine from pharmaceutical companies and if the practice is an approved vaccine for children provider, it may order the vaccine from Arizona State Immunization System. Banner Health Clinic is currently providing flu shots. Flu shots are available for local physicians to order if they choose.
The vaccines are also available at Walgreens Pharmacy, Safeway Pharmacy, and Walmart Pharmacy. Residents can go to CDC vaccine finder and find a shot based on zip code at https://www.vaccines.gov/
COVID-19
Getting a COVID-19 booster is more important than ever, with Omicron spreading quickly, according to the ADHS.
Current vaccines expected to continue to provide strong protection against serious illness and death.
The ADHS is urging Arizonans to get their COVID-19 booster dose as soon as they can because of the rapid spread nationally of the Omicron variant and the potential for more breakthrough cases among vaccinated people. Those who have yet to be vaccinated also should act now to get the protection offered by safe, free, and highly effective COVID-19 vaccines.
“There is every indication that vaccines will continue offering significant protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19 as this extraordinarily contagious variant spreads,” said Don Herrington, interim director of ADHS.
“Boosters are important for everyone who is eligible, but they are especially important for older people who are more prone to severe illness from breakthrough infections.”
Boosters are strongly recommended for everyone 18 and older at least six months after receiving the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and at least two months after the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. For ages 16 and 17, boosters are recommended at least six months after the Pfizer vaccine.
About three-quarters of eligible Arizonans have yet to get a booster dose. Of greatest concern among that group are the 56% of those 65 and older who are eligible but have yet to get a booster. Meanwhile, about one in three eligible Arizonans has yet to be vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that the Omicron variant represented 73% of new COVID-19 cases across the U.S. last week, though the extent of its spread in Arizona isn’t clear at this time. As of Monday, 30 cases of Omicron were identified in Arizona.
For those who have yet to be vaccinated, the rapid spread of Omicron nationally is another reason to roll up your sleeve. As it overtakes the highly contagious Delta variant, Omicron could further strain hospitals already struggling with large numbers of COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated.
“This is an especially bad time to allow misinformation, political views, or stubbornness to keep you from getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, 17th U.S. Surgeon General and special adviser to Governor Doug Ducey on public health emergency preparedness. “Any hospital will tell you that the vast majority of those in intensive care and dying from COVID-19 are not vaccinated.”
As of October, unvaccinated individuals in Arizona were 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated and 3.9 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19.
To find a location, please visit azhealth.gov/FindVaccine or call the bilingual COVID-19 Hotline at 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day except holidays.
While vaccines offer the surest protection against COVID-19, ADHS continues to recommend that Arizonans, vaccinated or not, continue taking steps proven to reduce the spread:
• Stay home and do not host gatherings if you are sick.
• Wear a mask covering your mouth and nose and maintain physical distance in public indoor settings, including when you gather with those you don’t live with.
• Get tested if you have symptoms or five to seven days after exposure to someone who has or who you suspect has COVID-19.
• If in doubt about whether you have COVID-19, consider using an at-home rapid antigen test before you gather with relatives and friends.
• Keep your hands thoroughly washed or sanitized.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please visit azhealth.gov/COVID19Vaccines. For more information on other ways to protect yourself and others please visit azhealth.gov/COVID-19.
Many of these same precautions can help reduce the spread of the flu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!