Gila County posted new job opportunities this week – a wide range of work, everything from a new Opioid Programs Coordinator based in Payson or Globe to a building maintenance technician in Young. If you’re skilled as a Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator there are four separate positions – one each based in Payson, Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin, and paid between $39,186 and $48,983. More details are below, and complete job descriptions are posted at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz
The wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities range from part-time and entry-level clerk positions to mechanics, heavy equipment operators, department managers and directors.
Gila County Human Resources upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application that is secure, convenient and entirely online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device. Job seekers can sign-up now with the NEOGOV; find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history. That background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out the same fields of information on future, or multiple, applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that you may be interested in. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources, 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov with any questions regarding this new process.
Among the jobs the county has open: Opioid Programs Coordinator, based in Payson or Globe, a fulltime job with the Health and Emergency Services Department, paying between $54,772 and $68,465. The successful candidate is tasked with leading and implementing direct prevention services, as well as public health policy, system, and environmental change strategies related to opioid use prevention and opioid overdose prevention to improve health outcomes throughout the county. Applicants should be able to lead the planning, development, coordination, and implementation of direct health services and comprehensive policy, systems, and environmental strategies to address neighborhood-level changes that have a positive influence on the health of community residents, especially in low-income communities.
The Opioid Programs Coordinator works collaboratively with multiple sectors and partners to identify common interests and to formulate systemic and collaborative approaches that improve health education and prevention programs, projects, and activities. Leads and provides administrative guidance to assigned personnel; ensures compliance with departmental policies and procedures; ensures that public health programs are consistent with appropriate public health laws and regulations.
• Community Health Specialist based in either Payson or Globe; a fulltime job with the Health and Emergency Services Department and salary range from $34,431 — $43,039. A high school diploma or GED meets the minimum education required, and two years of related experience; or equivalent combination of education, training and experience. Tasks: interact with the public on a regular basis and implement curricula that promotes healthy behaviors; continually develop ways to reach various county populations through presentations, media and one-on-one counseling; coordinate and/or attends community events promoting health and well-being; administer clinical services as needed; produce and/or utilize program reports.
• Building Maintenance Technician in Young, a fulltime job with salary range from $34,431 to $43,039. A high school diploma or GED meets the minimum education required, and two years building or grounds maintenance experience or equivalent combination of education, training and experience. Tasks – building maintenance and minor remodeling including electrical, plumbing, carpentry, drywall, plastering, masonry, roofing, insulation and painting. Preventative maintenance on county buildings and grounds including painting, sealing, and lube/oil of mechanisms and machinery; make interior repairs that include installing and replacing locks, repairing faucets and toilets, clearing clogged drains and sewer lines. Do exterior repairs including patching roofs/walls/ceilings, weatherproofing, repairing steps, concrete walkways, railing and fences. Also assist county departments with special projects including storing files, removing old equipment and repairing items not assigned to Facilities and Land Management.
• Automotive Mechanic in Star Valley – a fulltime job with salary range from $40,536 to $50,670. A high school diploma or GED satisfies the minimum education requirement, and four years automotive mechanic experience; or equivalent combination of education, training and experience. Technical school training in automotive maintenance and repair and/or trade certifications are desirable. Tasks – vehicle safety inspections and preventive maintenance; perform mechanical repairs, rebuild and/or overhaul vehicles and equipment including differential, manual and automatic transmissions; replace mufflers and weld repairs exhaust systems. Do tests, diagnose and repair all systems on county vehicles and equipment; inspect, test and diagnose mechanical and electrical systems for automotive, specialized road maintenance, heavy construction, and law enforcement equipment; determine the nature of repairs required to make vehicles/equipment safe and operable, this includes road tests after the repairs. Help with cleaning maintenance shop including sweeping and mopping floors, picking up tools, and cleaning shop benches; clean and fuel vehicles; pick up and deliver vehicles and equipment in the field.
• Public Health Programs Educator, $48,089 — $60,111; develops, coordinates, implements, and presents complex and sensitive county public health education programs including prevention and education services as defined by grant programs to elementary, middle, and secondary school students. Develops and designs printed materials and other educational tools. Instructs and supervises students in a school and/or teen center setting during regular school day hours, after school hours, and/or on weekends.
• Payson Justice Court Clerk, $35,529 — $44,411
• Chief Building Official for Community Development, $73,264 — $91,578
• Deputy County Attorney Senior, $80,347 — $100,434; depending upon experience, could be eligible for Deputy County Attorney ‘Principal’ with a salary range from $88,157 — $110,196
• Deputy Sheriff for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, $54,772 — $68,465
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office Detention Department, $80,347 — $100,433
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $41,800 — $50,929
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works, $52,362 — $65,453
• Public Health Nurse – Contract work paying from $35 to $45 per hour for the Health and Emergency Services Department.
• Public Works Roads Supervisor in Young, $50,066 — $62,583
• Senior Planner for Community Development, $54,772 — $68,465
