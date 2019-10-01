In the job market —or looking for a career change? Gila County’s hiring for a variety of jobs: a vehicle and equipment mechanic in Star Valley; a scale house attendant for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill north of Payson; and two county roads jobs in Young, where an equipment operator could earn $30,563-$42,024 and a senior operator to be paid between $36,447-$50,114, depending upon experience.
Know how to overhaul cars, trucks and construction equipment, small engines and other equipment? Apply for the vehicle and equipment mechanic job based in Star Valley. Those duties account for about half the expected work — and the job’s annual salary range is from $34,877-$47,956. Maintaining service records, welding, cleaning, safety checks — and operating shop tools, bridge crane and forklift are also among tasks to expect on this job.
Apply for Buckhead Mesa Landfill’s opening for a scale house attendant, working for Gila County Public Works. Salary for this job ranges from $24,525-$33,722. Daily tasks include weighing vehicles and moving traffic safely as vehicles enter and leave the landfill and directing customers. There’s paperwork involved with this job: scale house attendants keep records of charges for billing, collect fees, balance reports and make deposits; they count tires brought in for disposal, tally the tonnage of recycled paper — and prepare end-of-month totals. Buckhead Mesa has a small staff, so applicants should also expect to operate a dump truck, water truck and pull magnet and to pick up litter and clean-up around the scale house.
Looking for work in Young? Gila County Public Works has two road maintenance equipment operator positions, with a salary ranging from $30,563-$42,024 and a senior operator job with a salary range of $36,447-$50,114, depending upon experience.
Read complete job descriptions at gilacountyaz.gov. Applicants should be experienced with a range of road construction (excavation, sub-grading, blue-topping, chip-sealing, paving) and prepared to operate dozers, graders, backhoes and scrapers to maintain Gila County roads. Secondary roads, too: these require shoulder work, grading and drainage.
More jobs in Payson
• Clerk of the Superior Court: Court Clerk annual salary from $30,563-$42,024
• Subcontracted Family Planning Nurse Practitioner to provide Family Planning services
• Sheriff’s Office Detention Medical Director $72,099-$95,531
• Deputy Sheriff Payson (must be AZPOST certified): $47,896-64,659
• Detention Officer $34,227-$47,062
Gila County is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability. Read more, see complete job descriptions and download applications at gilacountyaz.gov.
