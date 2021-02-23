Gila County operates on a fiscal year budget like most government entities. But at the Feb. 16 meeting, the board of supervisors heard the calendar year of 2020 ended on a positive note.
Maryn Belling, the county’s budget manager, told the board the county saw increased revenues and decreased expenses at the end of December 2020, resulting in a $2.3 million increase to the bottom line compared to the previous year.
“Fiscal Year 2021 year-to-date revenues are $1,843,387.71 more than the same year-to-date revenues for Fiscal Year 2020,” she said.
Other financial news
The supervisors also heard from Malissa Buzan about additional money coming to the county from APS.
The APS Crisis Bill Assistance funds will increase by the amount of $13,500; the direct service amount will increase to $36,000; and the program delivery amount will increase to $7,200.
Buzan said the new allocations for Crisis Bill Assistance would be $43,200. APS Crisis Bill funding is used to provide utility deposits and bill assistance to eligible citizens living in Gila County.
