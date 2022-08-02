Gila County government has a wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from part-time and entry-level clerk positions to department managers and directors – one of the newest to be posted is for one of the top jobs: Assistant County Manager.
Gila County Human Resources staff upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application that is secure, safe and online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs — whether on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device. Job seekers sign-up now with the NEOGOV; find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history – that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions of interest. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
We’re Hiring
With the recent retirement of Homero Vela, one of the newest job postings if for an assistant county manager, with a salary range from $103,266 — $129,083, and opportunity to be a high level decision-maker working in close collaboration with the management team and department directors. Tasks encompass executive-level professional and executive leadership in support of the county manager and board of supervisors; representing the county and the county manager as assigned, and overseeing department heads with scheduling work hours; evaluating performance; handling grievances; training; granting time off; promotions; salary increases; disciplinary actions; coaching; discharging; managing assistants and managing supervisors. The assistant county manager also performs special studies and projects, as directed.
Payson and Rim Country Jobs
• Health & Emergency Management Department hopes to hire an environmental health specialist, salary range $48,089 — $60,111, and a mission to protect the health of Gila County citizens, their families and visitors to the county by conducting compliance and complaint inspections of food establishments, new/revised onsite wastewater systems, swimming pools, hotel/motels, children’s camps, day care centers, schools as well as investigating public health nuisance complaints to ensure compliance with state and local health codes and ordinances.
• Justice Court needs a clerk at a salary range from $35,529 — $44,411, to process new case filings in the court, assist with customer service over the phone or in person. Process mail, motions and completing other procedures as required for case management. Customer assistance more detailed in nature relating to civil matters, orders of protection, injunctions of harassment and forcible detainers. Assisting criminal clerk with sentencing more detailed in nature for criminal cases requiring fine and surcharge details. This position processes incoming cases and orders, maintains files, provides customer service and backup.
• Chief Building Official for Community Development, $69,104 — $91,563
• Part-Time Scale House Attendant for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $14.69 hourly
• Construction Project Manager for Public Works, $59,959 — $74,949
• Deputy County Attorney Senior, $80,347 — $100,434 – but, depending upon experience, could be eligible for Deputy County Attorney ‘Principal’ with a higher salary range from $88,157 — $110,196
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works, $52,362 — $65,453
• Senior Planner for Community Development, $54,772 — $68,465
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office Detention Department, $76,187 — $100,948
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $36,168 — $49,731
• Environmental Health Specialist for the Health & Emergency Management Department, $48,089 — $60,111
• Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator – four separate positions, one each based in Payson, Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin, $39,186 — $48,983
• Vehicle and Equipment Mechanic Senior in Star Valley, $41,955 — $52,444
• Zoning and Building Inspector for Community Development, $44,387 — $55,484
