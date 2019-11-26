Gila County has selected a construction manager for a new multipurpose building in Payson plus a slew of site improvements for the sheriff’s office and health department.
Among 11 proposals, the county selected Core Construction, who has completed similar projects throughout Arizona.
“Core Construction was selected by the evaluation panel as the best overall fit for the Payson complex project due to their experience with government building projects similar to scope and size of our proposed project and their subcontractor recruitment and selection process,” wrote Mary Springer, county finance director in a memo.
Core will work with architects as they draft plans for the new 10,000-square-foot multipurpose building, site improvements at the courthouse on the corner of Main Street and the Beeline Highway and remodeling the sheriff’s office building, including the addition of a sally port for inmate intake.
Pre-construction work should take nine months. The county hopes to start construction in September 2020 and complete construction in April 2021.
In April 2019, the Gila County Board of Supervisors approved a county capital improvement plan, which includes site improvements, a new building, demolition of old buildings, renovations, site grading and drainage improvements plus paving a parking lot at the county complex at 714 S. Beeline Highway and 108 W. Main St. in Payson.
Improvements include:
• At 714 S. Beeline Highway, a 10,000-square-foot multipurpose building where the Superior Court can hold jury trials, the board of supervisors can meet and elected officials will have offices. There will be a secure entrance and sallyport for safe transport of inmates to the court. The existing judicial building in the corner will remain as it is and be used for other county functions.
• At the sheriff’s office, 108 W. Main St., crews will renovate administrative areas, provide space for kitchen and laundry facilities for the jail and add a secure sallyport. The jail cells will not be remodeled.
• The project will take place in phases and include the demolition of three buildings north of the court complex that currently houses the Gila County Community Action Program. Those offices will be relocated.
The total all-inclusive budget (design, engineering, etc.) for this project is $3,900,000. It does not include the demo of existing buildings as the county plans to do that work.
(1) comment
It will be nice to see the county finally begin to return some of our tax dollars to north county instead of pouring millions into the Globe area. The largest population center in the county is Payson and it's surrounding areas. Yet for years, we have appeared to be the poor stepchild of the southern part of Gila County. We will finally get some deserved return on the revenue generated from the Payson area.
