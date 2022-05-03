Gila County Government has a wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from entry-level clerk positions to department managers and directors.
Gila County Human Resources staff upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application that is secure, safe and online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs — whether on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device. Job seekers sign-up now with the NEOGOV; find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz.
Set up your account, input your education and work history and that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that you may be interested in. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
We’re hiring
Public Works in Star Valley needs a Vehicle and Equipment Maintenance Supervisor; a new posting as of this week — and with a salary range from $48,202-$65,072. Job duties: ensure the safety of Gila County citizens and employees by supervising the repairs and maintenance of vehicles and equipment. This position supervises and trains employees, checks time sheets and equipment sheets, diagnoses vehicle problems, makes repairs and performs maintenance tasks, orders parts and supplies, schedules servicing, liaises with vendors on costs, and maintains documentation. Position ensures all safety policies and procedures are followed.
The County Attorney’s Office needs a Diversion Officer, with advertised pay range from $40,227-$54,307 and tasked with ensuring that first time criminal defendants are punished for their actions without leaving lifetime blemishes on their criminal histories and that victims receive restitution for the crimes committed against them.
Looking for part-time work? The Payson Justice Court needs a part-time bailiff to be paid between $14.58-$20.05 per hour; Buckhead Mesa Landfill needs a part-time scale house attendant, $12.80 per hour.
Payson and Rim
Country Jobs:• Automotive Mechanic in the Star Valley shop, $36,168-$49,731
• Vehicle and Equipment Maintenance Supervisor in Star Valley, $48,202-$65,072
• Bailiff, part-time, for Payson Justice Court, $14.58-$20.05 per hour
• Building Maintenance Supervisor for Facilities and Land Management, $45,906-$61,973
• Chief Building Official for Community Development, $69,104-$91,563
• Community Health Policy Analyst for Health and Emergency Services, $45,906-$61,973
• Deputy County Attorney (senior) for the County Attorney’s Office, $76,187-$100,948
• Sheriff’s Deputy with a salary range $50,612-$64,000
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office Detention Department, $76,187-$100,948
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $36,168-$49,731
• Part-Time Scale House Attendant for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $12.80 hourly
• Permit Technician 1 for Community Development, $31,694-$43,579
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works, $48,202-$65,072
• Recycling and Landfill Equipment Operator (senior) at Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $34,610-$47,589
• Public Works Roads Supervisor in Young, $45,906-$61,973
• Road Maintenance and Equipment Operator, two positions, one each stationed in Star Valley and Tonto Basin, $31,694-$43,579
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!