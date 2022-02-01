Gila County government has a wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from entry-level clerk positions to department head directors.
Gila County Human Resources staff have upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic application that is secure, safe and online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs – whether on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device. Job seekers sign up now with the NEOGOV; find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history – that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications.
It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that you may be interested in. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources, 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov for questions regarding this new process.
Gila County is hiring
The Library District needs an IT Support Specialist, with a salary listed from $48,202 to $65,072 and Payson Justice Court needs a part-time Bailiff to be paid between $14.58 and $20.05 per hour.
Are you a mechanic, or road maintenance equipment operator looking for a workplace with opportunities for advancement? Gila County Public Works is hiring for local jobs based in Payson and Star Valley: an equipment operator for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $34,610 — $47,589; an automotive mechanic for the Fleet Services/Vehicle Maintenance in Star Valley, $36,168 — $49,731.
Star Valley is also the work location for a Road Maintenance and Equipment Operator to be paid from $31,694 to $43,579; but please note the county’s also hiring for this same position and pay range for jobs based in Young, Tonto Basin and Globe.
Among the more unique job with Gila County is Communicable Disease Specialist with Health and Emergency Management, at a pay rate from $34,610 to $47,589, the job includes monitoring routine reportable disease surveillance and response – in effect helping mitigate COVID-19. Read the complete job description and apply online.
Other Payson area county jobs include:
• Electronic Resources Librarian/ILS Administrator for the Library District, $50,612 — $68,326.
• Administrative Clerk Specialist for the Probation Department, $31,694 — $43,579
• IT Support Specialist for the Library District, $48,202 — $65,072
• Permit Technician 1 for Community Development, $31,694 — $43,579
• Bailiff (part-time) for the Payson Justice Court, $14.58 to $20.05 hourly
• Chief Building Official for Community Development, $69,104 — $91,563
• Building Safety Specialist for Community Development, $48,202 — $65,072
• Communicable Disease Specialist for Health and Emergency Services, $34,610 — $47,588
• Human Resources Liaison for the Sheriff’s Office, $29,023 — $39,906
• Sheriff’s Deputy with a salary range from $50,612 to $64,000
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $36,168-$49,731
• Sheriff’s Office Detention Medical Director, $76,187 — $100,948
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works, $48,202 — $65,072
• Recycling and Landfill Equipment Operator for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $34,610 — $47,589.
