Great news for job applicants interested in a new career with Gila County Government, the Human Resources team announced recently they’ve upgraded to an electronic application process. This secure, safe online platform allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs — even on your mobile device. Job seekers can sign up now with the NEOGOV; find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history — that background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications.
It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions in which you may be interested. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
The county is hiring
Are you a mechanic, or vehicle equipment maintenance supervisor, and looking for a new workplace with opportunities for advancement? Gila County this week posted new local jobs based in Payson (also Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin) ranging from get-your-foot-in-the-door entry-level positions such as an Administrative Clerk Specialist for the Probation Department. Human Resources needs an administrative assistant, to be paid from $33,120 — $45,540; Justice Court has advertised for a clerk with salary range from $30,329 — $41,702; the Assessor’s Office needs a Field Data Technician, to be paid from $30,329 — $41,702.
Arguably the most unique and challenging job with Gila County is “Communicable Disease Specialist” for Health and Emergency Management, paid from $34,610 — $47,589, and assisting with infectious disease epidemiologic activities of the Health Department by managing the surveillance programs, including routine reportable disease surveillance and response, health care provider outreach, assisting nursing staff in outbreak investigations, data, management and health communication, including maintaining communicable disease protocols for disease reporting and investigation and compliance with State Health Department and Federal regulations.
Other jobs include:
• Administrative Clerk Specialist for the Probation Department in Payson (administrative assistant / clerical & data entry) – $31,694 — $43,579
• Legal Secretary for the County Attorney’s Office in Payson – $36,168 — $49,731
• Automotive Mechanic in Star Valley for Public Works – $36,168 — $49,731
• Bailiff for Payson Justice Court – $14.58 — $20.05 hourly
• Chief Building Official for Community Development – $69,104 — $91,563
• Community Health Policy Analyst for Health & Emergency Management – $45,906 — $61,973
• Detention Medical Director for the Gila County Sheriff’s Office – $76,187 — $100,940
• Field Data Technician for the Assessor’s Office in Payson – $30,329 — $41,702
• Human Resources Liaison for the Sheriff’s Office – $29,023 — $39,906
• Payson Justice Court Clerk – $30,329 — $41,702
• Juvenile Clinical Mental Health Therapist for Probation – $53,142 — $71,742
• Permit Technician 1 for Community Development in Payson – $31,694 — $43,579
• Professional Land Surveyor for the Public Works Department – $48,202 — $65,072
• Roads Supervisor in Tonto Basin (also Young) for Public Works – $45,906 — $61,973
• Recycling & Landfill Equipment Operator (Senior) for Buckhead Mesa Landfill – $34,610 — $47,589
• Juvenile Detention Officer for Probation – $36,168 — $49,731
• The Sheriff’s Office also has open positions for Deputy Sheriff, with a salary range $50,612 to $64,748; and Detention Officer, with pay range from $36,168 to $49,731
