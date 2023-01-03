In an ongoing effort to keep residents informed, Gila County hosts an open line from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the first Monday of the month on KMOG Radio in Payson.

First up in 2023 is the new Gila County Librarian Elaine Votruba. During her Feb. 6 radio spot, Votruba plans to talk about topics such as library literacy in general as well as Payson-area libraries specifically.

