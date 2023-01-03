In an ongoing effort to keep residents informed, Gila County hosts an open line from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. the first Monday of the month on KMOG Radio in Payson.
First up in 2023 is the new Gila County Librarian Elaine Votruba. During her Feb. 6 radio spot, Votruba plans to talk about topics such as library literacy in general as well as Payson-area libraries specifically.
Votruba describes the Gila County Library District as “quite unique” among library districts with “affiliates, not branches.” Of the eight libraries in Gila County, seven are “affiliates,” while the one in Hayden is currently run by county staff. Four of the seven libraries, such as Globe and San Carlos, are managed by municipalities or entities, while the other three are run by Friends of the Library boards. Libraries in Payson, Tonto Basin, Pine, Young and Miami round out the group of eight.
Find out about events, activities and resources at all Gila County libraries – like-and-follow facebook.com/GCLDAZ.
“We give all of our libraries money to run them,” along with providing Internet connectivity and equipment, Votruba explains. Free Wi-Fi is available at all libraries and, while always important, “it became a huge thing during COVID,” she says.
Votruba was promoted to county librarian last month after the retirement of Jacque Sanders, who wore two hats as both county librarian and deputy county manager – the latter position is one Gila County does not currently plan to fill.
Votruba brings nearly 25 years’ experience to the county librarian post. She joined the county staff in June 2016 as its Public Services Librarian. A familiar face in Rim Country, Votruba was formerly assistant director for three years at the Payson Public Library. Prior to that, Votruba worked for the Phoenix Public Library system, as well as at school and community college libraries.
Votruba helped open the first ‘combo library’ in Phoenix at South Mountain Community College. It serves as both a college library for students as well as a public library for all.
“We are in the process of doing the same thing in San Carlos,” says Votruba, who hopes to combine their college and public libraries sometime in 2023.
“This is very exciting for us.”
Votruba, who holds a bachelor’s degree in early education, and “found her love in libraries,” then proceeded to earn her master’s degree in library science.
The passion shows especially when Votruba talks about working with young library patrons.
“I get to have fun with the kids — reading to them and teaching them — then hand them back to their teachers,” she says with a smile.
Votruba believes strongly that early education is about teaching not only children but their parents as well.
“Parents don’t always realize how important it is to read to your kid in the womb and then after the baby is born, too,” she said.
Votruba calls parents “their first teachers.”
“There are things that you can do at home that cost you nothing but your time and attention,” she explains, and the district is there to offer many resources. For example, at any of the county’s eight libraries, parents may register for “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library,” a program helping young children build their own libraries by mailing a book to their home once a month. Parents may sign up their children either online at their local library, or as conveniently as a phone call to library staff.
While emphasizing the importance of teaching children, Votruba reminds residents that there are library programs for all ages — “children, tweens, teens and adults.”
Library collections are free to check out to anyone with a valid Gila County library card.
There are also many online services, such as E-books and “databases available for information gathering, research or to sharpen up your skills,” Votruba said.
She also cites other self-paced career training or remedial tutorials, including tutorials for the college-bound to study for ACT or SAT entrance exams.
“We are all about providing information, enjoyment, learning and education,” she said.
Especially in smaller rural communities, libraries are “the community hub,” in no small part by providing meeting spaces.
District libraries invite residents and visitors alike to use services offered. “As we like to say, all are welcome and safe here,” Votruba said.
She encourages college students to bring in their own computers to the library for taking classes and doing their homework.
Votruba points out that copying and faxing capabilities are also available at the library.
The district plans to add a new service very soon – “Culture Paths” passes to Arizona attractions such as the Science Museum, Desert Botanical Garden and Reid Park Zoo.
The free passes will be for one-time entrance for two people in a seven-day period, and only one pass per family per week. Patrons may check out the passes with their library card on an in-person, first-come, first-served basis while available.
“We’re really very excited about doing this,” Votruba said.
“We’re always trying to add new services for our patrons.”
Services residents may not know about include free COVID test kits offered by the libraries for about two years now.
Patrons with symptoms are asked to call the library first instead of walking in. Library staff will ask them to drive in, bring them a test and then gather some information as required by health agencies.
“If you’re not sure about services the library offers, call and ask,” Votruba said.
“For example, if you don’t know how to sign up for Social Security, come into the library and we can help get you online. Or, if you don’t know where your local food bank is, call us.”
With an account for Ancestry.com, district libraries also have an amazing service for patrons wanting to research their family tree.
“Patrons can use it for free, but it must be done in-person at the library,” Votruba explains.
“If you have a need, ask and maybe we have it or know where to find it,” she said.
“Don’t be bashful — call or walk in. There are no stupid questions.”
For more information, explore the district website gcldaz.org.
