One of the newest jobs working for Gila County Government is an event coordinator for the Pleasant Valley Veteran’s Retreat under development in Young, with a salary range from $39,186 to $48,983.
The task list includes fielding guest inquiries regarding facility use; greeting and orienting guests; monitoring the facility’s website for reservations and social media to respond to questions and comments. It also includes coordinating and overseeing event set-up and tear-down of PVVR events; prepares operational reports – scheduling custodial and laundry services – and coordinating building maintenance.
Buildings at the site once housed the U.S. Forest Service’s Pleasant Valley Ranger District facilities until it was decommissioned by the Forest Service and operations were consolidated with the Payson Ranger District.
Since 2017, Gila County Supervisors Board Chairman Woody Cline has led the effort to repurpose the property and reopen it as the Pleasant Valley Veteran’s Retreat. Help from Arizona’s congressional delegation allowed Gila County to secure a lease for the property.
The county’s job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs –whether on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device.
Set up your account, input your education and work history – and that background information remains in your account for all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV, efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out those same fields of information on future, or multiple, applications.
Job application are conveniently online, and anyone who has trouble using the online portal is welcome to call Gila County Human Resources staff at 928-402-4253 or email employment@gilacountyaz.gov
Gila County jobs based in Payson and Rim Country include:
• Executive Administrative Assistant to the Supervisor of District 1, with salary range from $48,089 — $60,111. Serves as a confidential aide and providing staff support and customer services to the constituents (responding to constituent concerns and questions); acting as liaison with Human Resources Department; receptionist and wellness coordinator. Duties include meeting and travel coordination, providing constituents and program participants with information and performing clerical tasks. The job requires knowledge of procedures and policies of the Board of Supervisors; maintaining calendars for three meeting rooms and ensures agendas and forms are available to public attending Board of Supervisor meetings.
• Deputy County Attorney, $73,264 — $91,580
• Deputy Sheriff, $54,772 — $68,908
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office Detention Department, $80,347 — $100,433
• Detention Officer, $45,960 — $55,089
• Immunization Coordinator for Public Health, $50,066 — $62,583
• Records Supervisor for the Sheriff’s Office, $44,387 — $55,484
• Road Maintenance & Landfill Equipment Operator Trainee for Public Works, $32,398 — $40,498
• Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator in Star Valley (with two additional positions based in Tonto Basin and Young), $39,186 — $48,983
