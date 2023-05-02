jobs
From Gila County

One of the newest jobs working for Gila County Government is an event coordinator for the Pleasant Valley Veteran’s Retreat under development in Young, with a salary range from $39,186 to $48,983.

The task list includes fielding guest inquiries regarding facility use; greeting and orienting guests; monitoring the facility’s website for reservations and social media to respond to questions and comments. It also includes coordinating and overseeing event set-up and tear-down of PVVR events; prepares operational reports – scheduling custodial and laundry services – and coordinating building maintenance.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

