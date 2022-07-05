Parents of preschoolers: Did you know the single most significant factor influencing a child’s early educational success is having books in your home, and reading aloud to your youngster at home during those precious years before school?
Veronica Hernandez’s job is to get free books into preschoolers’ homes – a fresh new storybook that arrives in the mail each month – FREE. Veronica was asked to give us some of her favorites from her early childhood, “When I was a kid, I always loved Dr. Seuss, my favorite was ‘Oh, The Places You Will Go’! I also used to enjoy the Berenstain Bears, Hungry Caterpillar, and Corduroy books.”
She reads to her child today, “I loved reading books to my daughter during her preschool years, it was calming and a great way for us to bond.”
Veronica also gave us some information about how she can use her previous work experience as someone who is promoting early literacy?
“Before this position, I worked at the Gila County Health Department, and other health care settings mostly on the administrative side. I think cumulatively my previous work experience has enabled me to work with a variety of different people.
“Promoting preschool literacy is important for children as they grow and enter elementary school. I can also correlate early literacy as a health need being the goal, is to nurture young minds in their most important years.”
Veronica went right to work after being hired with the Gila County Library District, she’s proving to be an energetic and creative ambassador for kids’ literacy.
Watch for her sign-up table at Payson Book Festival on July 23; occasionally at Saturday Farmers Markets in Payson or Globe – and First Friday and downtown community events where she can meet parents of youngsters, or parents-to-be.
Does your Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce, or other organization have an event where she could set up her table, or be a guest speaker? Call Veronica with an invite at 928-402-8769 or email vhernandez@gilacountyaz.gov.
The eight libraries throughout Gila County host innovative programs to educate, entertain, and enrich. Payson Public Library has a Thursday 5 p.m. Drama Club covering all aspects of theater – acting, costume, set design, props, lighting; a Saturday Science Club; and a summer reading program following the theme “Oceans of Possibilities” with programs for all ages, and an event each day of the week.
Childhood Literacy, Engaging Adults
Gila County Public Services Librarian Elaine Votruba oversees the continuation of this innovative literacy outreach initiative. Veronica was quick to begin raising awareness – attending public events on the San Carlos Apache Reservation, Globe and Payson to sign up families for the Imagination Library for kids age birth to 5.
“She will be out in the community this summer, attending local events to invite parents to sign-up, also talking with parents to emphasize how important it is they truly understand that a parent is the first teacher a child will have – and the most important teacher they’ll ever have. Reading to our kids and talking with them are absolutely crucial for children to develop their vocabulary and comprehension, so kids are ready to learn by the time they’re old enough to start school,” Votruba said.
Appropriately, the first book a newly-enrolled child in the Imagination Library receives is “The Little Engine That Could” – and Veronica has plenty of these so parents who enroll take home a book that same day they sign up for the program. What’s more fun for a child than a surprise in the mailbox – a book personally addressed to the child? Every month until the child “graduates” at age 5, kids can look forward to a new book arriving in the mail.
“They’ll receive a new book every month for free, to build a home library and so parents have a new reason each month to read to their kids – time spent together that is so essential for early development, and preparing their child for success in school,” said Votruba. She adds that 4,026 Gila County children have “graduated” from the program since it began in Gila County.
The grant for the program and intergovernmental agreement with Gila County were funded by First Things First, and Regional Director Carolyn Haro hopes to get the message out far and wide to parents of preschoolers.
“What’s exciting is that this is available to parents throughout Gila County, they don’t have to live near a library – even in remote areas, they’ll receive books in the mail. And the outreach is not just an effort to sign them up, but reinforcing to parents that reading aloud, talking to your kids, and actively engaging your children makes such a difference in how ready they are for school, once they’re old enough,” Haro said.
