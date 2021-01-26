Funds from the Arizona Companion Animal Spay/Neuter Committee were awarded to Gila County to be used for the county’s low-cost spay/neuter program. The board of supervisors accepted the $7,500 grant at its Jan. 19 meeting.
The grant request was from $10,000 and made in August. The $7,500 award arrived in December.
“We love getting this money. We get $7,500 every year,” said Michael O’Driscoll, director of the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department, which oversees the county animal shelter.
The funds make it possible for the county to provide spayed and neutered dogs and cats for adoption.
O’Driscoll said the Payson Humane Society (the Humane Society of Central Arizona) had a similar program, though it is awarded more money.
Contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!