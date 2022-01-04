You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to volunteer as a judge for the annual science fair sponsored by the Gila County School Superintendent’s Office — for that matter you’re not required to be expert in biochemistry, math, medicine, physics or astronomy either. So, what is required? Just ask Ryan Brossart, a physical therapist at Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, who volunteered as a judge last year.
“I look forward to being a part of the science fair again this year, I was impressed with how well-organized it was, the large variety of categories available, and the number of projects and presentations.
“I’m a big advocate for education, curiosity, and creativity and last year’s science fair was a great melting pot of all three. Encouraging our youth to seek out opportunities to develop their education, curiosity, and creativity in a fun environment is so important to shaping future generations.
“Aside from viewing the projects that I was assigned to judge, one of my favorite parts was walking around and seeing all the other entries. Some of the questions asked and the presentations were amazing.”
Now’s the time to sign up as a volunteer judge and join him. Gila County School Superintendent Roy Sandoval and his staff have issued the annual invitation to recruit and assign judges ahead of time to prepare for the March 3 Regional Science Fair, which will be held in Payson this year.
“Want to help judge the Gila County Science Fair? Please feel welcome, and you’re not required to have a science background, or be a researcher.
“This is one opportunity to be ‘a little judgey,’ and it’s a good thing! If you enjoy talking with engaging students and seeing just how inventive some of our youths are, please sign up as a judge volunteer, and if you have questions about our March 3 event, please call Vanessa Barajas in my office at 928-402-8788 or email vbarajas@gilacountyaz.gov,” said Roy Sandoval, Gila County Superintendent of Schools
There isn’t much that’s required of volunteers prior to the event. Same as in recent years, the day begins with a complimentary breakfast and brief orientation for the judges, before official judging of projects begins around 8 a.m., continuing until noon.
“It is an awesome experience and one that I would just recommend you have to experience for yourself,” said Brossart.
“I enjoyed getting to meet and talk with young members of the community about what they learned and why they chose to do their specific project.
“The categories are so spread out that I think every judge would be able to select a category that they are, at least somewhat, familiar with; however, I don’t think that a science background is needed. You are given instructions on judging criteria and the main focus is to listen to the presenter about what they asked and what they learned from their experiment.”
Science Fair projects are judged based on age, division, and subcategory.
Just a few of the wide range of categories include animal science (also behavioral & social science) biochemistry, molecular biology, bioinformatics, environmental science, engineering, astronomy, plant sciences, robotics, and system software.
First place winners in each division and category from participating schools/districts are eligible to compete in the Regional Science Fair.
First place winners at the Regional Fair will be eligible to compete at the State Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix.
Volunteers interested in helping judge the Gila County Science Fair, or anyone with questions, are welcome to call Vanessa Barajas at the Gila County Schools Superintendent’s Office, 928-402-8788 or email vbarajas@gilacountyaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!