With school coming to a close, if you are 16 or older and want a summer job, take a chance to intern with Gila County’s IT department for eight weeks; for the Town of Payson; or work in other communities around Rim Country.
Two years ago Tyler Shreeve scored a summer internship with Gila County’s IT department and, among other experiences, created a two-minute video about the summer jobs program, which you can view at youtube/XDd_D0FJObs or just search youtube using keywords “Gila County Summer Youth Employment” to find the link.
These jobs usually end in July, but Tyler’s work continued into the fall and winter, too — showing that Gila County’s summer youth jobs program is an exceptional way to make career connections and explore different lines of work. In previous years other students have interned with the city of Globe’s economic development department, with the Town of Payson, and other Rim Country communities. Taking precautions that were required for COVID-19, the program stayed on track last summer, too. In Payson Jacob Fitzhugh was assigned to a mapping project on his very first day on the job, and when his eight-week internship ended, Community Development staff agreed that if he needed a reference letter for future work, Jacob had been “our best temporary worker – ever!”
So if you’re a high school or college student age 16 or older, and need a summer job, apply by the May 10 deadline for temporary jobs over June-July sponsored by the Gila County Board of Supervisors and community partners. Read the job description and download your application PDF from gilacountyaz.gov: from the main page you’ll need to follow navigation bar clicklinks first choosing “offices & departments,” then “human resources,” then “employment opportunities.”
This innovative program matches local youth with a range of jobs that pay $12.15-per-hour, working for Gila County Government, the Town of Payson, and other Rim Country communities. It’s a great opportunity for high school juniors and seniors, those enrolled in the next college semester and young adults to explore local career avenues, acquire lifelong skills and begin to build a network in their community.
Apply soon, the deadline is May 10 for full-time work starting June 7.
Are you skilled with office programs such as Microsoft Word, XL and PowerPoint? Make sure to list those software skills on the application when you apply; your Gila County summer job placement might just be in a comfortable and air-conditioned office, indoor clerical positions for data entry, filing, mail processing, faxing, and copying; front office reception, and other general administrative and clerical support.
If you prefer working outdoors, list applicable experience when you apply — there are opportunities for that. Last year’s hires included groundskeepers to rake, prune, pull weeds and pickup trash – using tools, pruning saws, hedge and brush trimmers.
Do family and friends love the creative video shorts that you film, edit and post on Facebook or Instagram? List that skill, too – there just might be a summer job that includes work as a social media intern (check out Tyler’s short video about the summer job cadre on YouTube, search keywords “Gila County Summer Youth Employment 2019.”
Summer youth employees should be ready to help with special projects, possibly attend staff meetings and, of course, be ready to fulfill “other duties as assigned.”
For more information call Erica Raymond at Gila County Human Resources, 928-402-4253, or email eraymond@gilacountyaz.gov.
