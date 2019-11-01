It is not even a year old and Gila County’s new tourism website is already being recognized.
The Arizona Association for Economic Development presented DiscoverGilaCounty.com with the Golden Prospector Award of Merit at its annual luncheon. Cameron Davis, creator of the site, accepted the award Oct. 24 in Prescott at the AAED’s Fall Forum along with Gila County Supervisors Woody Cline and Tim Humphrey.
The county launched the 500-page website in February.
Davis said being a finalist for best website development is an amazing honor.
“The site, located at www.discovergilacounty.com, was launched in February and has quickly become an amazing source for information about events, recreational opportunities and history for the entire county,” he said.
“Special thanks to all the amazing people that have had a hand in making this a reality,” he added.
He said Maryn Belling, budget manager for the Gila County Finance Department, nominated the website for the award.
“I am most proud of the way our Gila County supervisors, communities, leaders, stakeholders and businesses have come together to support this program. Without their involvement, it would have never gotten off the ground. With their united support, we have created a marketing program that features everyone and all we have to offer. It feels good to know that organizations like AAED recognize what we have built,” Davis said.
District 1 Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin said, “This project has been 12 years in the making and it took four stars lining up to make it happen. It took the board of supervisors that had a common understanding and vision. It took a staff that was able to carry out that vision. It took the Gila County Industrial Development Authority to push the county to get it done. And it took Cameron Davis with Razor Thin Media who has the talent and experience to build it, maintain it and make it happen. I believe this project is a huge step forward in securing the future of Gila County’s economic development strategy.”
Others from Gila County attending the event were James Menlove, county manager; Jacque Sanders, deputy county manager; Sherri Grice, management associate to county manager; Cheryl Sluyter, executive assistant to Supervisor Tommie Martin; Cathy R. Melvin, executive assistant to Supervisor Woody Cline; Linda Oddenetto, economic development director for the City of Globe; and James Bruzzi, vice president, Discover Gila County Inc.
