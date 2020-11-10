After several days of counting, the results are in for several local races that were initially too close to call.
Jolynn Schinstock has taken the final seat on the Payson Town Council with 52% of the votes as of Friday night. In the contested races for Gila County supervisor, incumbents Tim Humphrey and Woody Cline both secured their seats.
The only incumbent county official to lose was longtime county treasurer Debora Savage, who lost to Monica Wohlforth.
For sheriff, Adam Shepherd was elected to a third term.
Eric Mariscal, director of the Gila County Elections Department, told the Roundup on Monday that the Recorder’s Office had just nine early ballots left to process and three conditional ballots that are waiting for signatures.
“Aside from those, all early ballots are tabulated,” he said.
Humphrey and the rest of the county candidates thanked the community for their continued support.
“Four years ago, I applied for a job when I ran for supervisor. I was given the job by the people of district two. I again applied for that job. I want to thank the people of district two for giving me that job again,” said Humphrey, the District 2 Gila County supervisor. “This time the people not only gave me the job, but also an evaluation for the job I have done. Thank you very much for the overwhelming support. If you want the truth about what is going on with Gila County in writing, come to one of my public meetings or call me, I answer all calls and will be available for the next four years. Thank you all again for the support you have shown me.”
District 3 Gila County Supervisor Woody Cline said, “I would like to thank all the people that voted for me and supported me through the election. I learned a lot in the last four years and look forward to continue working hard in the next four.”
Shepherd said, “My administration and myself look forward to another four years of service and working for you. Thank you for your continued support and trust in me as your sheriff. It is such an honor to live in the best county in the state. As I embark on my third term I am excited to continue the work of transparency, standardization and accountability. God bless you and your families throughout this year and the years to come.
Wohlforth said, “First and foremost, I want to thank God for being with me during my campaign. Next, I would like to thank my husband for all his help with putting up signs and being my driver to events. I would like to thank the voters for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of Gila County. A big thank you to my supporters, especially the Rim Country Republican Club and the Republican headquarters in Payson. I will do my very best to serve all with respect and first class customer service. My door will always be open. I’m excited for the next four years. Thank you and God bless.”
As of the Friday, Nov. 6 election report, published a little after 4 p.m., contested county and local races had these numbers:
District 2 Gila County Supervisor
Tim Humphrey, incumbent – 5,133 – 67.49%
Fred Barcon – 2,450 – 32.21%
District 3 Gila County Supervisor
Woody Cline, incumbent – 4,334 – 56.9%
Bernadette Ann Kniffin – 3,268 – 42.9%
Gila County Sheriff
Adam Shepherd, incumbent – 17,936 – 66.53%
Christopher Bender – 8,914 – 33.06%
Gila County Treasurer
Monica Wohlforth – 15,293 – 57.44%
Debora Savage, incumbent – 11,294 — 42.42%
Payson Town Council runoff
Jolynn Schinstock – 4,430 – 52.20%
Deborah Rose – 4,017 – 47.34%
The following incumbents were unchallenged for their seats: District 1 Gila County Supervisor Tommie Martin; County Attorney Bradley Beauchamp; County Superintendent of Schools Roy Sandoval; County Recorder Sadie Jo Bingham; County Assessor Joseph Williams; and Judge of the Superior Court Division 1 Bryan Chambers.
When available we will report the final unofficial results.
