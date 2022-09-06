blood drive

Vitalant—which supplies donated blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S.—has a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are urged to visit vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL to make an appointment to give in the coming days and weeks.

 Hand-out

Appointments are still available for the Wednesday, Sept. 21 blood drive at the Payson Ranger Station, in the Mona Room, 1009 E. Hwy. 260. The draw is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dozens of donors urgently needed. Signup online to give a pint; your donation can save up to three lives. Schedule your appointment conveniently online at vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.