Dental health survey for moms and moms-to-be Dec 6, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Are you pregnant or do you have a child under the age of two? During your pregnancy, did you have access to dental care; did you have swollen or bleeding gums; toothache pain or broken teeth?Gila County Public Health recently launched a comprehensive dental health initiative that includes free clinics – the dates and locations posted online at facebook.com/gilacohealthem).There is also a special survey online seeking basic dental health input from moms and moms-to-be.The survey takes less than a minute, and all responses are eligible for a drawing for free baby supplies. Find survey links at facebook.com/gilacohealthem, or at https://forms.gle/kVE1SG68wowQJ73DA 