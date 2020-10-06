The Community Action Program’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) team needs help. Consider this as a way to volunteer in the community: a “desk job” completing income taxes for low-income Gila County residents scheduled around your availability. Volunteers are part of an elite team helping secure more than $1 million in refunds for taxpayers in our communities. And you don’t have to be a tax expert.
“A new volunteer just needs to be friendly and willing to learn. No special experience is necessary – training is provided for free and at the volunteer’s own pace. Once the training is completed, a VITA volunteer will become IRS-certified to complete income taxes for our low-income clients. Our volunteers contribute as many hours as they have available, and on a schedule that is convenient to them,” said Dorine Prine, who coordinates Gila County’s VITA team.
Prine reports Gila County’s VITA team completed 837 income tax returns last year: 476 in Payson, 286 in Globe and 75 in Hayden. They helped secure a total amount of refunds of $1,103,845 – and since their service is free, that saved low-income taxpayers more than $350,000 they would otherwise have paid in tax preparation fees – money they could use for groceries, car payments, utility bills or other daily essentials.
“And it’s definitely a fulfilling way to volunteer. VITA volunteers take great satisfaction in helping hard-working low-income clients receive the full amount of their tax refund, and avoid the high cost of tax preparation. They enjoy knowing this is a way to help make their community a better place. Some even volunteer in order to learn a trade they will be able to use in the future – and volunteering is a great asset to add to your resume,” said Prine.
Want to know more about VITA, or join the team? Call Dorine Prine, program coordinator for Gila County Community Action Program, 928-474-7192 or email dprine@gilacountyaz.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!