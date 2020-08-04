Rim Country residents anxiously watched the evacuation of the Roosevelt and Tonto Basin areas during June as the 190,000-acre Bush Fire imperiled those communities. The ever-present threat of wildfire brings a timely reminder to ask yourself:
What will I do if basic services such as water, gas, electricity or phones stop working?
What would I do if I were stranded in my vehicle during a snowstorm, no cell service to call for help, and local responders were unable to help right away?
Emergencies can occur without warning, leaving little or no time for you and your family to plan and pack, or be equipped to safely shelter-in-place. Gila County Health & Emergency Management urges Rim Country residents to take the initiative now, and prepare emergency “Go” kits for your home, pets and vehicles. Preparation will significantly improve your readiness in the event of encroaching fire, weather-related evacuation or other disaster (you’ll find helpful checklists at readygila.com).
The first 72 hours are critical. Electricity, gas, water and telephones may not be working. In addition, your local first responders may not be able to reach you immediately during a major crisis. Each person should be prepared to be self-sufficient — able to live without running water, electricity and/or gas, and phones — for at least three days following a disaster.
It may be up to you to take care of your family, friends, and neighbors until help arrives. Keep the following on hand and ready to stay or go, backpacks or duffel bags stored in airtight containers and periodically rotate the following supplies to keep them fresh: non-perishable food (3-day supply per person), clothing, water (one gallon a day per person), first-aid kit, flashlight, radio, extra batteries, one blanket per person, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, etc. Special items should also be considered, such as family documents, medications, cash, food/water for infants, diapers, etc. For each vehicle you should have, at a minimum: flashlight, first-aid kit, and an emergency blanket.
Whether you decide to stay put in an emergency or evacuate to a safer location, you will also need to plan for your pets. Basic supplies include non-perishable food and pet tags with your phone number.
Get started today with this short checklist:
• Did I put the home emergency supply kit together in appropriate carrying bags/containers?
• Did I put an emergency supply kit in each family vehicle?
• Are the kits properly located and stored for easy access?
• Are the kits complete enough for the whole family and all special needs individuals?
• Do I know where to get all the materials I need for the kits?
• If I have done all of the above, have I rotated the contents of my kit in the last six months?
• If not, I’ll do so now.
For more information, contact Gila County Health & Emergency Management at 928-402-8510 or explore extensive Plan-and-Prepare pages and checklists at ReadyGila.com.
