The Discover Gila County marketing program has had a banner year winning five major awards for the website, social media platform and the marketing program.
“I feel it is very important that we get this message out to those that were very instrumental in helping achieve these awards. It has taken all of us and I am so very proud of the fact that there has been so much collaboration, communication and willingness to work together from all over the county,” said Cameron Davis, Razor Thin Media, designer of the program and contracted operator.
The five awards
• Arizona Game and Fish Partner of the year for 2021
• Arizona Innovation Marketing Association (AZIMA) 2021 Nonprofit/Government Agency Website of the Year
• Arizona Association of Economic Development (AAED) Golden Prospector Award for Best Website
• Arizona Association of Economic Development (AAED) Golden Prospector Award for Best Social Media Program
• Arizona Association of Counties — 2021 Summit Award in Community Development — Presented to Gila County for the Discover Gila County Marketing Program.
County manager James Menlove told the Gila County Board of Supervisors about the awards at their meeting Tuesday, Oct. 26.
“(Discover Gila County) saved us during the pandemic. We saw increased revenue at a time when other counties were seeing revenue decline,” he said.
James “Mac” Feezor, president of Discover Gila County, Inc., said, “I would say that the Discover Gila County website and marketing initiatives are doing what we hoped they would do when we started the endeavor. Cameron Davis and his company, Razor Thin Media, started with a five-year plan and have been executing that plan with attention to detail and considerable effort to keep the “brand” in front of the public.”
He said for many years the Gila County Industrial Development Authority saw the need for a website and marketing effort to focus on the tourism industry. Feezor is the current chair of the IDA.
“It was not until we had a full-time marketing company that we could execute on the idea. James Menlove and Jacque Sanders listened to the proposal and rallied the Board of Supervisors behind it. Tommie Martin said that she had been wanting and waiting for this for some time. I hope she is smiling down on the efforts … they are really paying off.”
Feezor said, “Great support from the county enables us to continue the efforts. All the supervisors are fans of the program. Ideas from our Board of Directors, which includes the directors of the Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce, Tianna Holder, and the Rim Country Chamber, Maia Crespin, and a business leader from Young, James Bruzzi, make sure that we keep the information on the website truly countywide.”
Feezor agreed with Menlove about the importance of the site when COVID-19 was affecting most counties. Gila County maintained at normal, or slightly above normal, levels of tourism, he said.
People were looking for wide-open spaces where they could “get out of the house.”
“We have an abundance of information on things to see and do in Gila County on the site. The calendar of events and the ability to plan your trip to see things North and South are very well received,” he said.
Feezor said due to the COVID restrictions, they added a job board to the site so businesses could share their openings.
“It’s been very well received. We’re currently adding another level of service, real estate. Once people tour Gila County, they love what they see, and a number of them want to know how they can move here. We help them out by assisting their search for an agent and if they want business questions answered, we link them back to the IDA website for information on how to get started here.”
Feezor concluded, “The awards just acknowledge what we have known for some time. This is a great website and marketing drive. One that all of Gila County can be proud of.”
Davis shared some of the history of the Discover Gila County site. It was started three-and-a-half years ago.
“It involved so many stakeholders from all over the county. They really jumped in, so all of these awards belong to them too,” Davis said. He estimates there were at least 200 stakeholders in the project initially.
“A marketing plan was created early and contributed to the success of the site,” Davis said.
He praised county manager Menlove for finding the funds to develop and launch the site and deputy county manager Sanders for all her work. “She has been my right-hand person through it all,” Davis said.
He added Feezor has also been very involved from the beginning.
Davis said the goal of the site was to educate people about Gila County. He said it is estimated tourists in Arizona spent $21.2 million in 2018, with about $1.04 million of that coming into north central Arizona — Yavapai and Gila counties, with most of it going to Yavapai.
With the Discover Gila County site in operation, tourism to the area was up by about 23%.
The site is currently “three-pronged” — the first goal is to bring more visitors to the county; the second is to help people find good-paying jobs in the county by creating a job board; the third helps to connect people with the county’s real estate representatives. Revamping the site in January 2021, a “real estate channel” was added to connect users directly to Realtors.
“They know the area very, very well,” Davis said of the real estate agents.
He said many of the realty office websites offer users a link back to the Discover Gila County site.
“We have about 2,500 back links and they are powerful traffic drivers,” Davis said. He said the back links are probably why traffic to the site has grown so much. “It is probably the fastest growing platform in the region.”
