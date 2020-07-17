Woody Cline, the Gila County District 3 supervisor, brings a ranching and forest management point of view to his position.
Cline’s challenger in the general election, Bernadette Kniffin, the Nnee Bich’o Nii (Helping the People) Services Director for the San Carlos Tribe, has a record of connecting those in need with programs and services.
The two will face off in the Nov. 3 election.
Woody Cline
Cline, a Republican, has served as the District 3 supervisor for the past four years.
Born and raised in Gila County, Cline’s family moved from Globe to Young while he was still in elementary school. He graduated from the Young school and immediately started a career with the U.S. Forest Service in wildland firefighting. He left the Forest Service in 2005 after attaining the rank of fire management officer. He now ranches in Young with his wife.
Cline had many accomplishments during his first term as supervisor; he dusted off the county youth mentor/intern program to award winning success, kick-started the U.S. Forest Service’s Youth Conservation Corps to help clean up the forest and pushed the county to catch up on its audits.
But he’s not done.
He would like to see the county fully caught up on the audits.
“They will be done in 2021,” he said.
He’d like to wrestle with how to pay off the $12 million the county owes to the Arizona Safety Personnel Retirement System.
“This issue is like I said an obligation, so we have no choice but to pay it, it’s just how are we going to do it,” he said.
And finally, he has his eye on holding the budget firm because he’s “set on not raising taxes.”
Despite his conservative focus, Cline knows “that we need to make improvements and spend money in order to provide better services and accommodations for our citizens.”
To support that goal, Cline has voted to add court space in Payson, build a detention/teen center also in Payson, remodel a Main Street building in Payson to house the health department as well as remodeling and updating the jails in north and south county “in order to make it safer for our county staff and the inmates that are incarcerated.”
Bernadette Kniffin
Kniffin, a Democrat, has spent her career in service to her community.
She is a proud member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe. She received her Bachelor of General Studies from Northern Arizona University with a minor in Business Administration in 1992.
Soon after, Kniffin began working with the state, the tribe and DERS Tribal Liaison for Employment & Training Councilors Patricia McBrayer on welfare to work programs for the tribe.
In 2007, the tribe passed a resolution to operate their own Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. For 17 years, Kniffin has worked as its director.
The transportation program Kniffin started in 2003 fit perfectly into the mission of TANF with the goal of expanding public transportation services throughout the region.
Since its start, the transportation program has grown to a fleet of 30 transit vans that serves not only the reservation but neighboring communities. Solving the transportation challenges of tribal members has promoted educational, training and access to travel by connecting members to Greyhound, Cobre Valley Transit and Fort Apache Connections Transit.
As director of the TANF program, Kniffin supervised 32 employees and managed a budget of $5 million. She also raised $40 million in grants and contracts to provide opportunities for families in need.
The tribe recently honored Kniffin with a resolution to support her candidacy as District 3 supervisor “given her professional management background, successful career and education” and believes “her candidacy is in the best interests of not just the tribe, but all of Gila County.”
