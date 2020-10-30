Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputies defused a domestic violence incident in Deer Creek on Oct. 25, reportedly involving several weapons.
The call for help came in at 7:13 p.m., said Sgt. Jamie Garrett with the GCSO. The woman on the line reported her intoxicated uncle had allegedly cut another man and then shot his gun.
When officers arrived on the scene seven minutes after the 911 call was placed, Enrique Navarro had barricaded himself into the bathroom, said Garrett. The other residents of the home were outside.
When questioned by deputies, witnesses could neither confirm nor deny Navarro had a gun in the house. Deputies later found shell casings outside.
The officers surrounded the home while Garrett sought a solution.
Using her P.A. system, Garrett attempted to “talk him out of the house.” He would not leave.
Once another deputy arrived at 8 p.m., “that is when we were able to make a plan,” said Garrett.
The homeowner drew the officers a sketch of the interior of the house.
Three deputies cleared the house at 9 p.m.
“We didn’t know if he would still be in the bathroom,” said Garrett.
Officers found Navarro and arrested him on charges of recklessly discharging a weapon, fighting, resisting arrest and domestic violence.
