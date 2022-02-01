Vitalant is a nonprofit organization that supplies and donates blood to 62 hospitals in Arizona and is grappling with a critical blood shortage – a deficit of more than 4,500 pints in December, and also in January (despite the month being designated National Blood Donor Month).
Officials report the supply has dropped to the lowest level in years, in part because of COVID-19’s omicron variant, which has sickened so many Arizonans, making them ineligible to donate blood while they’re unwell. Vitalant welcomes healthy donors – regardless of vaccinated or unvaccinated status – and adds that donors may give blood immediately after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, if they are healthy and well. Donors with Type O blood are especially needed because that universal type of blood is used to treat emergencies and trauma.
Payson has two blood drives this month.
• As of press time nearly two dozen appointments remained for the drive at Payson High School, 514 W. Wade Lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday Feb. 8 in the dome.
• Or sign up today for the drive from 8 a.m. noon, Saturday, Feb. 26 in the Sawmill Theatres parking lot at 201 W. Main Street.
Healthy donors are urged to sign up online to give a pint, a donation can save up to three lives. Schedule an appointment online at bloodhero.com (search by zip code 85541) or call 877-258-4825.
Want helpful reminders about Rim Country blood drives as more of these are scheduled? Like & follow facebook.com/vitalant.
