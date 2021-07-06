Payson and Rim Country residents are urged to participate in the next two blood area drives: the first is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 13 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Gym; the second is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 26 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Log Cabin, 601 E. Hwy. 260.
Recently Vitalant, a nonprofit organization that supplies and donates blood to 62 hospitals in Arizona, announced a “critical blood shortage” and urged eligible donors to make an appointment at one of their Rim Country blood drives - or any of seven Valley locations. The company reported being 4,000 donations short in May, and with Type-O blood especially needed. Type-O is often used in trauma situations, especially Type-O negative, which can be transfused with any blood type. According to the nonprofit, most blood types have less than a four-day supply at their centers.
Healthy donors are urged to sign up online to give a pint; your donation can save up to three lives. Schedule your appointment conveniently online at bloodhero.com (search by zip code 85541); or call 877-25-VITA (877-258-4825).
