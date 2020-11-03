Sponsored by Freeport-McMoRan and created by ASU Thunderbird School of Global Management, DreamBuilder is a practical, convenient and fun course leading women step-by-step through the basics of launching a new small business — and success. In addition to the interactive courses, students are given access to helpful tools and templates to use in their commercial ventures.
An innovative Business Plan Generator guides the learner in the creation of a business plan throughout the program. EAC’s Small Business Development Center Business Counselor Charmaine Chidester invites women interested in learning more about the program to free kick-off events next week in both Payson and Globe — 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Nov. 10 at EAC’s Payson campus. Attend in person, or via online link that will be provided to pre-registered participants. Signup at eac.edu/SBDC/events.asp, or email charmaine.chidester@eac.edu or call 928-651-3673.
The Tuesday morning kickoff event is free, and a chance to learn about the program before deciding whether to spend the $25 to enroll in weekly classes that continue on Tuesdays through January.
DreamBuilder is a business training program that helps women start and grow their small businesses. Class is anticipated to be virtual with in-class options available. Successful students will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the webinar series.
Wonder if this class is for you? Consider these quotes from prior participants: “The SBDC has taught me through this program that I can run a successful business as a mom, wife, student, and dreamer.”
“I have had an amazing journey with DreamBuilder. It has helped my dream come to life to open a bakery. Charmaine is an amazing teacher with tons of small business knowledge.”
And “after running my online business for 40 years, you would think that there wasn’t anything new I could learn but, boy, was I wrong! I love DreamBuilders!”
