Gila County Elections Department still needs poll workers (clerks, ballot judges, marshals) to staff the August primary election at the Pine-Strawberry precinct — and may need staff for additional vote centers in Rim Country.
There’s still time to sign up for a Wednesday morning training session in Payson, as well as Thursday and Friday sessions. Wednesday’s training is for ballot inspectors who will work Payson vote centers as well as Star Valley, Gisela, Tonto Basin, Pine-Strawberry, Zane Grey and Whispering Pines. Thursday and Friday sessions, held in the morning or afternoon, are make-up classes that offer position briefing overviews and basic election worker training.
To work the polls you must be registered as a voter in Gila County, have good communication and teamwork skills — and attend paid training. Interested Rim Country residents who would like earn up to $105 working the primary should call Erin at Gila County Elections Department, 928-402-8709, or email eemiller@gilacountyaz.gov
