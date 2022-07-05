Gila County has a large selection of items it is offering at a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 9.
Bring cash and plan a day trip to Globe and set your GPS for Gila County’s Russell Gulch Landfill, 5891 Hope Lane, Globe.
Items offered include: office furniture, TVs, carts, a digital camera, a fridge, a washer/dryer set, bookcases, desks, file cabinets and miscellaneous.
The yard sale is different than the county’s usual auctions. Prices will be marked on the items.
“The building where we’ve stored surplus furniture and equipment has to be moved to make space for the expansion of the Russell Gulch Landfill,” explained Finance Director Mary Springer.
“In past years we auctioned items like these – but landfill expansion plans make time of the essence, and we need to dispose of this furniture and equipment quickly so the building they’re in can be dismantled. As a result, buyers can expect yard sale bargain prices – and be able to equip an office on Saturday with one-stop-shopping. Bring cash only – no credit cards or checks, and items must be paid for on the day of the sale,” Springer said.
Items will be sold “as is” and must be removed from the premises by 2 p.m., Saturday, July 9. Photos are not available, but the list of items includes: 17 desks; 17 chairs; 1 refrigerator; 1 washer/dryer set; 20 file cabinets; 8 bookcases; 1 patio heater (propane); 2 TV carts, 4 TVs, 1 fryer; 1 coffee maker.
