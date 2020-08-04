Attention families suffering from job or income loss due to COVID-19: If you face eviction from overdue rent you’re unable to pay, there may be help. Last month the governor extended a moratorium on residential evictions, which prolongs existing protection through Oct. 31. This will help renters who can demonstrate economic hardship as a result of job or income loss due to COVID-19.
The executive order ensures renters will be able to stay in their homes while extending their time to access rental assistance programs.
More welcome news: Another $650,000 will be distributed amongst community action agencies statewide for additional staff to process rental assistance for those in need.
Apply online at www.housingaz.gov and click on Eviction Prevention Assistance.
How to qualify?
Eligible renters need to notify your landlord or property owner of a hardship of COVID-19, in writing, and request a payment plan. After Aug. 21, renters will need to provide their landlord or property owner a copy of their completed pending application for rental assistance through a state, city, county or nonprofit program.
Gila County Community Action Program (CAP) staff are available by phone and email to answer questions and provide advice and resources for tenants or families struggling during the pandemic’s ongoing economic fallout.
Callers are encouraged to contact Gila County Community Action Program at 800-276-4452 or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov, atorres@gilacountyaz.gov, or dprine@gilacountyaz.gov.
Wondering if they can help?
Consider this: “One rewarding aspect of working for Gila County Community Action Program is the chance to assist families in times of crisis,” says Dorine Prine.
“For example, in June we received an online application from a Payson woman telling us her husband was out of work due to a COVID-19 related business closure, they have a disabled child, were behind in their rent — and were facing eviction. After we verified their eligibility, I was able to call her with the good news that we had arranged payment of three months worth of their rent — helping keep them from being homeless. She cried tears of relief and joy and said she had no idea what they would do — they had nowhere to turn.”
